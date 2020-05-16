Armed Forces Day 5K Run/Walk
National D-Day Memorial 3 Overlord Circle, Bedford, Virginia
Support our Armed Forces at the National D-Day Memorial by participating in a patriotic themed 5K Run/Walk. Not only does the race begin and end at the picturesque Memorial, but a total change in elevation of 220 feet provides a unique challenge for runners of all levels to “Conquer the Hill.” Participants will also have the opportunity to honor and interact with members of the Armed Forces past and present.
