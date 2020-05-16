Armed Forces Day 5K Run/Walk

National D-Day Memorial 3 Overlord Circle, Bedford, Virginia

Support our Armed Forces at the National D-Day Memorial by participating in a patriotic themed 5K Run/Walk. Not only does the race begin and end at the picturesque Memorial, but a total change in elevation of 220 feet provides a unique challenge for runners of all levels to “Conquer the Hill.” Participants will also have the opportunity to honor and interact with members of the Armed Forces past and present.

View Map
