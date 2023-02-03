ART on 1ST New Show: POP ART

× Expand art art

Art on 1st, a new innovative gallery and creative space in downtown Roanoke, will host the grand opening of POP ART, an exhibition showcasing local, regional and national artist's interpretations of the art movement that began in the 1950's, celebrating commonplace objects and popular culture, made famous by artists such as Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein and James Rosenquist.

Come by our gallery on Friday Feb 3 during the Art By Night downtown art walk and see a wide variety of interpretations of this popular and often reproduced art form. Refreshments will be served and there will be an opportunity to vote for a People's Choice award, to be given at the end of the show on March 3, 2023. Paintings, pottery, jewelry, sculpture and fused glass pieces will be for sale.