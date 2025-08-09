Art + Architecture Walking Tour – Heart of Downtown: August 9

× Expand TMA Marketing The Taubman Museum of Art in downtown Roanoke

Find the hidden treasures downtown Roanoke holds with its unique sampling of art and architecture!

Taubman Museum of Art Research Fellow and historian James Moser will lead you on a lively walking tour to discover more than a dozen examples of intriguing styles ranging from Classical to Art Deco and Ultra-Modern, all while sharing interesting trivia both native Roanokers and visitors alike will enjoy.

Please be advised that this tour, which lasts just over an hour, includes moderate physical activity, specifically walking, beginning at the Museum on Salem Avenue and ending in the central business district near the Poff Building on Franklin Road.

Come with your walking shoes, open ears, and engaging questions!

This tour is considered the companion to another tour featuring the downtown area immediately surrounding the Museum that James also leads. No need to have taken that tour to enjoy this one, though!

Registration required.

Members $10 | General Public $15 | Youth $5