Art & Architecture Walking Tour – Both Sides of the Track

× Expand TMA Marketing Taubman Museum of Art

"Discover the hidden treasures Downtown Roanoke holds with its unique sampling of art and architecture!

You’re guaranteed to learn something as well as simply better appreciate the various artistic and architectural examples covered on this mile-long tour from the city’s center.

The tour will cover the immediate surroundings of the Taubman in downtown Roanoke, including landmarks such as Hotel Roanoke and the Higher Education Center.

Come with your walking shoes, open ears, and engaging questions as research fellow and seasoned historian James Moser leads this hour-long tour beginning and ending at the Taubman Museum of Art’s front doors.

Please be advised that this tour includes moderate physical activity that culminates to approximately 1 mile.

Registration requested.

"