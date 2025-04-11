Art & Architecture Walking Tour: Both Sides of the Tracks

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Ave SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011

Come with your walking shoes, open ears, and engaging questions for this roughly hour-long tour beginning at the Museum and exploring sites on both sides of the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks, including the Hotel Roanoke and Higher Education Center; walk concludes back at the Museum. <<This walk shoudldbe capped at 25.>>

Art & Exhibitions, Talks & Readings
