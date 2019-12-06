This is a free event from 5-9 p.m. On the first Friday of EACH month Downtown Roanoke Art Galleries are open late! ART BY NIGHT showcases Roanoke’s thriving arts community, featuring diverse galleries, museums and artist’s studios. This event supports Roanoke’s talented, local artists, and brings the community together through art openings, live music and demonstrations.

Free street parking and free parking in Park Roanoke's lots is available after 5 p.m. at Warehouse Row lot on Salem Avenue and Elmwood lot at Williamson Road.

Whether you are new to the Roanoke Valley, or have lived here a long time, an entertaining and insightful thing to do is to check out downtown Roanoke’s art scene to see paintings, sculpture, prints, photography and all kinds of art. Galleries are like hidden gems and you can be the first among your neighbors, friends and families to know ‘what’s happening’ and tell them all about it. You will marvel at the quality, desirability and vast array of art this region has to offer in Roanoke’s downtown art galleries. The gallery owners and artists will tell you about specific artworks and answer your questions. You will learn about established and emerging artists. Lively discussions often ensue – no prior art knowledge needed!

Enjoy art up close and personal while getting to know downtown Roanoke. You will be amazed and pleased to discover what each unique gallery displays. Behind every door is an artistic treat. No two galleries are alike, and each one should be explored. Don’t hesitate to ask questions, don’t hesitate to talk theory, and don’t hesitate to make a purchase!