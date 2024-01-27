Art Exhibition

× Expand Image Credit: Cycles of Becoming, 105 x 108 inches, hand quilted cotton fabric, naturally dyed and printed with plants, compost Untitled design - 1 Image Credit: Cycles of Becoming, 105 x 108 inches, hand quilted cotton fabric, naturally dyed and printed with plants, compost

Alex Foster – Propagated and Rooting

Olin Gallery

January 26–March 31

Opening Reception January 26, 6-8pm

In Propagated and Rooting, Alex Foster presents an exploration of liminal space- the threshold between what was and what will be. Through a range of media, including naturally dyed textiles, plants, organic material and technology, viewers are invited to contemplate the interconnectedness of humans and the natural world. The exhibition is a metaphor for the process of healing and rebuilding in the face of global chaos; highlighting the ways in which we can work together to create a more sustainable and equitable future for all. Foster explores the role of natural dyes in this process and highlights their beauty and versatility as a sustainable alternative to synthetic materials. Each piece of fabric is created from a moment with nature, through their pigments the plants communicate a union of breath, sun, and soil in the effortless giving of life.

Alex Foster (they/she) is an interdisciplinary artist and educator, living and working in Roanoke VA. Alex received a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Fibers and Material studies from James Madison University. Foster maintains an active teaching schedule sharing the fundamentals of natural dyeing and artistic practice with a breadth of audience including appointments at the Appalachian Center for Craft, the Visual Arts Center in Richmond and Floyd Center for the Arts. Foster was the Spring Wildflower Pilgrimage Artist of the Year in 2022 and the winner of the 2023 Biennial Juried Exhibition hosted by Roanoke College's Olin Hall Galleries. Foster teaches elementary art in Roanoke City Public Schools.

Check out www.fosterfiber.com and follow @fosterfiber on Instagram to learn more.