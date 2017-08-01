Art Exhibition: Annette Polan--"Covert Autobiography"

Polan is a renowned portrait painter and professor emerita at the Corcoran School of Art George Washington University, Washington, D.C. The Eleanor D. Wilson Museum will present a solo exhibition of Polan’s recent work in conjunction with her 50th reunion at Hollins. The unusual combination of media in this series includes sculpture, painting, printmaking, and relief. Covert Autobiography explores the aging process, concentrating on a series that “incorporates images of nature to explore issues of gender and age in our culture as well as in [Polan’s] own life. It investigates aspects of a single, mature woman who although powerful and confident, can feel disenfranchised, muted, or invisible.” Exhibit through September 17. Hours are Tuesday through Sunday from Noon-5 pm, with extended evening hours on Thursday until 8 pm.