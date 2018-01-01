Art Exhibition Continues: "Obsessive Collage-Matthew Cusick, Tom Nakashima, Diane Samuels"

Eleanor D. Wilson Museum 8009 Fishburn Dr, Roanoke, Virginia

Using torn paper and repurposed newspapers, magazines, and maps, Matthew Cusick, Tom Nakashima, and Diane Samuels build large-scale, painstakingly detailed works of art. Pushing the boundaries of collage, they create symbolic “mind’s-eye landscapes,” “log piles,” and the transcription of entire novels in microtext. Exhibit through Sunday, January 21. Hours are Tuesday through Sunday from Noon-5 pm, with extended evening hours on Thursday until 8 pm.

Eleanor D. Wilson Museum 8009 Fishburn Dr, Roanoke, Virginia View Map
800-456-9595
