Art Exhibition: "Grace Lin Illustrations"
Eleanor D. Wilson Museum 8009 Fishburn Dr, Roanoke, Virginia
Grace Lin is a children’s book author and illustrator best known for her 2010 Newberry Honor Book, Where the Mountain Meets the Moon, and her 2019 Caldecott Honor Book, A Big Mooncake for Little Star. Exhibit through August 30. Hours are Tuesday through Sunday from Noon-5 pm, with extended evening hours on Thursday until 8 pm.
