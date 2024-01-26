Art Exhibition: Jennifer L. Hand – HABITATION

× Expand Image Credit: Marcescence Series VI, 6 x 6 inches, graphite, vellum, beeswax, thread, leaf Image Credit: Marcescence Series VI, 6 x 6 inches, graphite, vellum, beeswax, thread, leaf

Jennifer L. Hand – HABITATION

Smoyer Gallery

January 26–March 31

Opening Reception January 26, 6-8pm

Jennifer L. Hand lives in a small house, on seven acres of earth, under an expanse of sky, surrounded by trees, overlooking water. Her work acknowledges and translates the experience of sharing this habitat with what she describes as “all that was here before I arrived, all that lives here with me now, and all that will continue to live here after I am gone”. Hand’s process includes wandering, observing, gathering, making drawings, and sewing things together as a way to ground herself in this place and time. Hand uses “fabric-with-a-history”, donated, found, and inherited, which weaves the greater human community into the work, opening it to the larger habitat that we all share.

Jennifer L. Hand holds a BFA from Calvin University in Grand Rapids, MI and an MFA in painting from Radford University. Since 1991, she has actively exhibited her work regionally, nationally and internationally, in over 30 solo or collaborative exhibitions and over 60 juried or group exhibitions. Jennifer L. Hand currently lives in Dublin, VA and works as an instructor and coordinator of the Foundations program in the School of Visual Arts at Virginia Tech.