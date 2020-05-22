Art Exhibition: "Reunion-Gina Louthian Stanley '00"
Eleanor D. Wilson Museum 8009 Fishburn Dr, Roanoke, Virginia
Every summer, Hollins alumnae/i are welcomed back to campus to celebrate their college days and their accomplishments since then. The museum features an alumnae/i artist in conjunction with this event. Through June 21. Hours are Tuesday through Sunday from Noon-5 pm, with extended evening hours on Thursday until 8 pm.
Info
Eleanor D. Wilson Museum 8009 Fishburn Dr, Roanoke, Virginia View Map