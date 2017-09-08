Art Exhibition

Olin Gallery / TEN YEARS AFTER!, Steve Keene

Smoyer Gallery / Chickpea Power, Steve West

Opening Reception | Friday, Sept. 8, 6-8 p.m., Olin Gallery

Lecture by Steve Keene and Steve West on art and music in Williamsburg, Brooklyn in the early 1990s | 6:30 p.m.

Steve Keene

New York-based artist Steve Keene's exhibition marks 10 years since he first produced and sold hundreds of his brightly colored, hand painted multiples in Olin Gallery. Keene's artistic process consists of replicating hundreds of painted images a day, emphasizing the temorality and performanced-based nature of his art. Keene believes art should be accessible to all.

Keene's artistic roots are traced back to Brooklyn's music scene, where during his college years he worked as a disk jockey and later, painted album covers, posters and stage sets for indie-rock groups, such as Dave Matthews Band and Steve West's Pavement.

Keene, who is from Virginia, has a bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Virginia Commonwealth University and a master's degree in Fine Arts from Yale University. His work is nationally and internationally exhibited. About 250,000 of his paintings, wood sculptures, and tattooed plywood belong to public and private collections around the world.

www.stevekeene.com

Steve West

Chickpea Power showcases a collection of Steve West's paintings and drawings. The exhibition consists of portraits, cityscapes, and images from commercial advertisements.

In addition to his artwork, West is well known for playing drums in the 1990's indie-rock band, Pavement. While fulfilling these musical aspirations in New York, West and Keene lived in the same loft together. West currently sings in and designs the album covers for his band, Marble Valley.

West, of Virginia, received his bachelor of Fine Arts degree in painting and sculpture from Virginia Commonwealth University.