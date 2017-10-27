Art Exhibition

Olin Gallery: Legacy - Highlights from the Roanoke College Permanent Collection (1842 - 2017)

Smoyer Gallery: We Are All Homeless - Willie Baronet

"Signs of Humanity" documentary screening and Q&A with artist Willie Baronet and director Tim Chumley

Thursday, Nov. 2, 6-7:30 p.m. | Wortmann Ballroom in the Colket Center

"Signs of Humanity" is a documetary film that explores the inter-related themes of home, homelessness, compassion and humanity. Artist and professor Willie Baronet has purchased more than 1,300 homeless signs over the past 24 years, and he used this collection to create installations to raise awareness about homelessness. During the month of July, 2014, Willie and three filmmakers drove across the country, interviewing more than 100 people on the streets and purchasing over 280 signs.

"Signs of Humanity" is a film about that trip.

www.signsofhumanity.org