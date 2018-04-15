Art Foundations: Intro to Figure Drawing
Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue Southeast, Roanoke, Virginia
1:00pm - 4:00pm
Register Now
In this class we will learn how to draw a human figure, starting with a simple stickman and then progressing to a more complex figure.
This class will focus on measuring, proportions, direction, and linear drawing.
$40 general public | $32 members
Info
Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue Southeast, Roanoke, Virginia View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning