Art Foundations: Intro to Figure Drawing

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue Southeast, Roanoke, Virginia

1:00pm - 4:00pm

In this class we will learn how to draw a human figure, starting with a simple stickman and then progressing to a more complex figure.

This class will focus on measuring, proportions, direction, and linear drawing.

$40 general public | $32 members

Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning
