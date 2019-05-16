Surround yourself with artists and nature, fine arts and flowers: Join us for Art Go Bloom, an exhibition of fresh floral masterpieces inspired by works in the galleries.

Expert gardeners and floral designers from across Virginia's Blue Ridge will create and display one-of-a-kind floral arrangements that reflect the beauty and creativity of more than 20 works of art on view. Shown side by side, you'll be inspired by this ephemeral blooming of flowers, paintings and sculptures.