Art Gone Wild

to

Mill Mountain Zoo Mill Mountain Spur, Roanoke, Virginia

Does your child like animals?  Does your child also like art?  Why not combine the two together?!?  This 2-hour class will give children the opportunity to use the zoo’s residents as inspiration for fun, colorful and unique art projects.  Painting, 3-dimensional work and multi-media projects are just a few of the possible, critter-themed activities children will have a chance to participate in.

$20 for members/$25 for non-members

Ages 6-12

Education & Learning, Kids & Family
343-3241
to
