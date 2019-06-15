Art Gone Wild

Does your child like animals? Does your child also like art? Why not combine the two together?!? This 2 hour class will give children the opportunity to use the zoo’s residents as inspiration for fun, colorful and unique art projects. Painting, 3-dimensional work and multi-media projects are just a few of the possible, critter-themed activities children will have a chance to participate in.

$15 for member child

$20 for non-member child