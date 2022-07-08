Art Gone Wild

Saturday, June 25 10-12pm/Ages 8-12

Friday, July 8 from 10-12pm/Ages 6-9

Saturday, July 16 from 11-1pm/Ages 8-12

Saturday, July 30 from 10-12pm/Ages 6-9

Does your child like animals? Does your child also like art? Why not combine the two together?!? This 2-hour class will give children the opportunity to use the zoo’s residents as inspiration for fun, colorful and unique art projects. Painting, 3-dimensional work and multi-media projects are just a few of the possible, critter-themed activities children will have a chance to participate in.

$15/Member

$20/Non-Member