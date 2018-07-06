Art By Night: Let's Dance Band

We are so excited to invite you to an evening of music and dancing with Let's Dance Band! This special night is a part of Art By Night, a monthly event when the museum is open until 9pm.

Let's Dance Band is a contemporary swing band under the musical direction of Ken Richardson. The band consists of 20 talented musicians.

Refreshments available for purchase. Galleries open until 9pm. Come have an evening of dancing, live music, and art! This event is free to the public; donations always welcome.