Art by Night: Drop-In Adult Studio Class Sampler

Adult Drop-In Class; 16+

Paint something, write something, MAKE something! Kick off your first Friday of the new year with an evening of creativity.

From 5:30-8:30pm, Museum School staff will be running four creation stations: Handlettering with Stephanie Fallon, Mixed Media with Ana Munoz, Photo Transfers with Alison Lee, and Watercolor with Mariam Foster. This unique drop-in style event will feature suggested projects and knowledgeable instructors who can provide one-on-one attention as you pick up a new skill.

Sign up for a single station for only $15, or sign up for two or more at $35, and stay for as much time as you like!

This is an excellent way to get to know the museum school staff, as well as see a preview of this season's classes, as every project will be offered as a full-length class later this Spring.