Art by Night: Meet Art Collector Beth Rudin DeWoody

5:30pm - 6:30pm

Art talk

Join us for a special evening featuring Beth Rudin DeWoody, named as one of the world’s top 200 art collectors by ARTnews in 2017.

DeWoody will unveil the new exhibition, Reclamation! Pan-African Works from the Beth Rudin DeWoody Collection, featuring more than 100 works drawn from her significant contemporary African diaspora collection. Exhibiting artist Nathaniel Mary Quinn will be on hand for the event.

Featured artists include such international luminaries as Willie Cole, Hank Thomas Willis, Kerry James Marshall, Kara Walker, Romare Bearden, Kehinde Wiley, Sandford Biggers, and Yinka Shonibare MBE (RA), among many others working in a broad reach of media and conceptual approaches.

DeWoody will speak at 5:30 pm. Advance registration is encouraged since the event is anticipated to sell out.

Cost: Adults $8 | Students with College ID $5 | Members Free

About the exhibition:

The Taubman Museum of Art is pleased to present Reclamation! Pan-African Works from the Beth Rudin DeWoody Collection that features over one hundred works from various media highlighting the global migration of peoples across the world. The exhibiting artists create work that investigates the universal conversation of migration, history, race and representation in art being made today. The exhibition captures the personal stories and collective histories of artists reflected through installations, videos, paintings and sculptures.

Drawn from DeWoody’s significant contemporary African diaspora collection, it features world renowned artists such as Willie Cole, Hank Willis Thomas, Kerry James Marshall, Kara Walker, Romare Bearden, Kehinde Wiley, Sandford Biggers, Nathaniel Mary Quinn and Yinka Shonibare MBE (RA) among others working in a broad reach of media and conceptual approaches. The exhibition aims to represent artists whose work references ownership of their own home countries while developing narratives that embrace global histories.

About the collector: Beth Rudin DeWoody, art collector and curator, resides between Los Angeles, New York City, and West Palm Beach. She is President of The Rudin Family Foundations and Executive Vice President of Rudin Management. Her Board affiliations include the Whitney Museum of American Art, Hammer Museum, The New School, The Glass House, Empowers Africa, New Yorkers for Children, and The New York City Police Foundation. She is an Honorary Trustee at the Brooklyn Academy of Music and on the Photography Steering Committee at the Norton Museum of Art in West Palm Beach.

In December 2017, DeWoody opened a private art space in West Palm Beach, which presents viewable storage of her collection, as well as exhibitions. The space also holds private tours and events.

Reclamation! Pan-African Works from the Beth Rudin DeWoody Collection is co-curated by Laura Dvorkin of the Beth Rudin DeWoody Collection and the Taubman Museum of Art. The exhibition will be on view from March 3 – September 2, 2018 in the Medical Facilities of America Gallery and the Temporary Exhibition Gallery.

The exhibition is presented by The Secular Society, with education programming support provided by the Virginia Foundation for the Humanities.