Join us on Friday, October 4, 2019 for our Artoberfest Art of Golf Tournament! Set at the prestigious Roanoke Country Club, this is an exceptional opportunity to entertain clients and friends, as well as meet new, like-minded community members, all in the name of a good cause! This annual fundraiser provides critical support to the Taubman Museum of Art children's educational programs. Your support will directly benefit the over 16,000 children and youth that participate with the museum's engaging programs throughout the year.

The evening prior (October 3), we'll kick-off the tournament with an Artoberfest Party for sponsors, players and their guests at the museum. The Oktoberfest-themed event will feature an open bar with craft beer and fine wine paired alongside heavy German hors d'oeuvres. The evening includes an exclusive tour of our banner exhibition: POP Power from Warhol to Koons.

Just a few benefits of participating in this year's Art of Golf Tournament include:

- Artoberfest Party with private viewing of the museum's banner exhibition: POP Power from Warhol to Koons

- 18 holes of shamble-style golf at Roanoke Country Club

- On-course grill stations & craft beers

- Games & prizes

- Golfer gifts

- And more!