Art Opening: WNC Art Relief Project

Left of Center Art Space 24 Campbell Ave. SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24011

Join us for the opening reception of the WNC Art Relief Project at Left of Center Art Space on November 8th from 5:00 PM to 8:30 PM. This special event supports Asheville and Western North Carolina artists affected by Hurricane Helene, offering them a platform to display and sell their artwork directly to the public. Enjoy an evening of art, music by local harpist Ashlyn Wrobleski, and the opportunity to purchase unique creations with 100% of sales going directly to the artists. Help us support these talented individuals in their time of need. The event is free and open to all.

Date: Friday, November 8, 2024

Time: 5:00 PM to 8:30 PM

Cost: Free

Cost: Free

Additional Info: Art will be on display through December 2024. All are welcome!

Learn more at https://www.leftofcenterartspace.com/wnc-art-relief-project

Art & Exhibitions, Charity & Fundraisers, First Fridays
5405899437
