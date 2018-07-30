The Art of Printmaking: Ages 10-14

8:30am - 12:30pm

Come join us as we learn more about this fun and varied art process that can be spotted just about everywhere you look!

Campers will explore screen printing, mono printing, stamping, relief printing, and more throughout the course of this fun-filled week.

Gallery visits and Art Venture play will also be incorporated to ensure that your camper has an exciting and well-rounded experience here at the T!

Instructor: Alison Lee