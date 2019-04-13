× Expand Courtesy of the Taubman Museum of Art. The Art of Seeing with Digital Photography.

This series will include a brief history of photography, the concept of pre-visualization for better image making, the essentials of digital camera navigation, achieving proper exposure, and the understanding of the various camera modes. The basic idea is simplicity: to minimize the technical factor of modern cameras, wasting less time searching through endless menus and more time devoted to the photo craft. Any age group with a basic level of photography experience is encouraged to attend this workshop. Students are required to bring their own DSLR or Mirrorless camera and kit lens or lenses to the workshop.

This class is offered every Sat, April 13th, 20th and 27th by instructor David Rehor.