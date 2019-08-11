The Art of Seeing with Digital Photography: Advanced Series

to Google Calendar - The Art of Seeing with Digital Photography: Advanced Series - 2019-08-11 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Art of Seeing with Digital Photography: Advanced Series - 2019-08-11 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Art of Seeing with Digital Photography: Advanced Series - 2019-08-11 10:30:00 iCalendar - The Art of Seeing with Digital Photography: Advanced Series - 2019-08-11 10:30:00

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011

This course is designed for participants with experience, or who have already taken a beginning photography class with us. This digital photography class digs deeper into fine exposure, classic compositional techniques and what makes lighting good. This class will be divided into a lecture and a hands-on shooting portion equally. Come ready to have lively discussions and dynamic shooting sessions with an engaging and professional instructor, David Rehor! Cost for series: $80 general public, $64 members.

Info

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Workshops
5403425760
to Google Calendar - The Art of Seeing with Digital Photography: Advanced Series - 2019-08-11 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Art of Seeing with Digital Photography: Advanced Series - 2019-08-11 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Art of Seeing with Digital Photography: Advanced Series - 2019-08-11 10:30:00 iCalendar - The Art of Seeing with Digital Photography: Advanced Series - 2019-08-11 10:30:00