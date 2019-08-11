The Art of Seeing with Digital Photography: Advanced Series

× Expand Taubman Museum of Art. Bring your camera to this exciting photography class!

This course is designed for participants with experience, or who have already taken a beginning photography class with us. This digital photography class digs deeper into fine exposure, classic compositional techniques and what makes lighting good. This class will be divided into a lecture and a hands-on shooting portion equally. Come ready to have lively discussions and dynamic shooting sessions with an engaging and professional instructor, David Rehor! Cost for series: $80 general public, $64 members.