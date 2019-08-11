The Art of Seeing with Digital Photography: Advanced Series
Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
Taubman Museum of Art.
Bring your camera to this exciting photography class!
This course is designed for participants with experience, or who have already taken a beginning photography class with us. This digital photography class digs deeper into fine exposure, classic compositional techniques and what makes lighting good. This class will be divided into a lecture and a hands-on shooting portion equally. Come ready to have lively discussions and dynamic shooting sessions with an engaging and professional instructor, David Rehor! Cost for series: $80 general public, $64 members.