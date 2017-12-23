Art Venture Winter Break Week: Spotlight on Play
Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Ave SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
Spend your winter break at the Taubman!
Saturday, December 23 - Friday, January 5
Featuring rotating activities inspired by winter, the holidays, and Play: Toys Reimagined as Art!
You can enjoy activities and crafts for all ages in Art Venture, the Museum's exploratory, interactive learning space for children.
Rotating Activities Include:
Arctic Fox Paintings
Holiday Icon Cut-Outs
Firework Drawings
Paper Snowflakes
Wax Resist Hat Paintings
Lego Self-Portraits
Snowy Paper Bag Trees
Winter Unicorn Collages
Crayon Sculptures
Hot Chocolate Collages
Resolution Worksheets
...and more!
Don't forget to snap a festive photo at our Snowman Face-In-Hole Station!
$5 Per Person | Members Free | Children Under 2 Free