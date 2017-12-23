Art Venture Winter Break Week: Spotlight on Play

Spend your winter break at the Taubman!

Saturday, December 23 - Friday, January 5

Featuring rotating activities inspired by winter, the holidays, and Play: Toys Reimagined as Art!

You can enjoy activities and crafts for all ages in Art Venture, the Museum's exploratory, interactive learning space for children.

Rotating Activities Include:

Arctic Fox Paintings

Holiday Icon Cut-Outs

Firework Drawings

Paper Snowflakes

Wax Resist Hat Paintings

Lego Self-Portraits

Snowy Paper Bag Trees

Winter Unicorn Collages

Crayon Sculptures

Hot Chocolate Collages

Resolution Worksheets

...and more!

Don't forget to snap a festive photo at our Snowman Face-In-Hole Station!

$5 Per Person | Members Free | Children Under 2 Free