Artemis Journal Annual Launch

Author event, literary journal launch

Artemis Journal 2019, with the theme "Women hold up half the sky," will launch its twenty-sixth journal next year on June 7, 2019, at the Roanoke Taubman Museum of Art.

The journal will feature a stunning photograph from Sally Mann’s recent show "Sally Mann—A Thousand Crossings" at the National Gallery of Art, and poems by some of Virginia’s finest poets, including US Poet Laureate, Natasha Trethewey, Virginia Poet Laureate, Ron Smith, and acclaimed poet Nikki Giovanni.