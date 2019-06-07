Artemis Journal Annual Launch

to Google Calendar - Artemis Journal Annual Launch - 2019-06-07 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Artemis Journal Annual Launch - 2019-06-07 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Artemis Journal Annual Launch - 2019-06-07 19:00:00 iCalendar - Artemis Journal Annual Launch - 2019-06-07 19:00:00

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Ave SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011

Author event, literary journal launch

Artemis Journal 2019, with the theme "Women hold up half the sky," will launch its twenty-sixth journal next year on June 7, 2019, at the Roanoke Taubman Museum of Art. 

The journal will feature a stunning photograph from Sally Mann’s recent show "Sally Mann—A Thousand Crossings" at the National Gallery of Art, and poems by some of Virginia’s finest poets, including US Poet Laureate, Natasha Trethewey, Virginia Poet Laureate, Ron Smith, and acclaimed poet Nikki Giovanni.

Info
Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Ave SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011 View Map
540.342.5760
to Google Calendar - Artemis Journal Annual Launch - 2019-06-07 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Artemis Journal Annual Launch - 2019-06-07 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Artemis Journal Annual Launch - 2019-06-07 19:00:00 iCalendar - Artemis Journal Annual Launch - 2019-06-07 19:00:00