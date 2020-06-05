Artemis Journal Annual Launch

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011

Artemis Journal 2020 will launch its twenty-seventh journal this evening at the Taubman Museum of Art. 

Doors open at 6:30pm and the program begins at 7pm. Ticket options include entrance to the event only, or a package that includes the event, the journal, and a small donation to the journal. Seating is limited so pre-registration is encouraged! 

Info

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
540.342.5760
