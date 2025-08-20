Artemis Journal Book Launch Featuring Artist Gregory Crewdson

× Expand TMA Marketing Greyscale image of a neighborhood!

Join us for a night of art and poetry as Artemis Journal launches their 2025 edition featuring cover art by internationally renowned photographer Gregory Crewdson.

The journal’s theme is “homeward bound” and honors the legacy of beloved poet Nikki Giovanni, who lived in Blacksburg but had a profound impact across the nation and beyond through her work. Giovanni contributed to Artemis Journal for more than 40 years before her passing in 2024.

Crewdson’s work Morningside Home for Women graces the cover of this year’s journal. The photograph is a newly acquired work for the Museum’s Permanent Collection donated in honor of the Museum’s upcoming 75th anniversary in 2026. The work was generously acquired through the support of The Dorothea Leonhardt Fund at the Communities Foundation of Texas, Inc. in honor of the Inaugural Taubman Leadership Travel Group.