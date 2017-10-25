Artful Journeys
Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Ave SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
Group Intervals: 1pm, 4pm
Kindergarten - 8th Grade Only
Do you homeschool your children or are you looking for an after-school program? Evoke your childs creative curiosity by working with a variety of materials and build their knowledge of artistic concepts. After investigating art in the galleries, create a piece of art in the classroom. With two timeslots for each week’s 60-minute lesson, you can choose a schedule that works for you.
$8 per child | $5 for children covered under Museum family memberships
Info
Art & Exhibitions, Kids & Family