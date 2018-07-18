Artful Journeys 1: Beginner to Intermediate

Group Intervals: Weekly Class Every Wednesday at 1pm + 4pm

Kindergarten - 8th Grade Only

Do you homeschool your children or are you looking for an after-school program? Evoke your child's creative curiosity by working with a variety of materials and build their knowledge of artistic concepts. After investigating art in the galleries, create a piece of art in the classroom. With two timeslots for each week’s 60-minute lesson, you can choose a schedule that works for you.

No registration required. Walk-ins welcome!

$8 per child | $5 for children covered under Museum family memberships

Be sure to check out our extended class with Artful Journeys 2!