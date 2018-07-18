Artful Journeys 1: Beginner to Intermediate

to Google Calendar - Artful Journeys 1: Beginner to Intermediate - 2018-07-18 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Artful Journeys 1: Beginner to Intermediate - 2018-07-18 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Artful Journeys 1: Beginner to Intermediate - 2018-07-18 13:00:00 iCalendar - Artful Journeys 1: Beginner to Intermediate - 2018-07-18 13:00:00

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Ave SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011

Group Intervals: Weekly Class Every Wednesday at 1pm + 4pm

Kindergarten - 8th Grade Only

Do you homeschool your children or are you looking for an after-school program? Evoke your child's creative curiosity by working with a variety of materials and build their knowledge of artistic concepts. After investigating art in the galleries, create a piece of art in the classroom. With two timeslots for each week’s 60-minute lesson, you can choose a schedule that works for you.

No registration required. Walk-ins welcome!

$8 per child | $5 for children covered under Museum family memberships

Be sure to check out our extended class with Artful Journeys 2!

Info
Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Ave SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011 View Map
Art & Exhibitions
to Google Calendar - Artful Journeys 1: Beginner to Intermediate - 2018-07-18 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Artful Journeys 1: Beginner to Intermediate - 2018-07-18 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Artful Journeys 1: Beginner to Intermediate - 2018-07-18 13:00:00 iCalendar - Artful Journeys 1: Beginner to Intermediate - 2018-07-18 13:00:00