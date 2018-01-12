Artful Journeys 2
Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Ave SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
Children + Teens
Do you homeschool your children and are in search of a more advanced art curriculum?
Evoke your child’s creative curiosity by working with a variety of materials and build their knowledge of artistic concepts.
After investigating art in the galleries, create a piece of art in the classroom.
With each week’s 2-hour lesson, your child is sure to grow their understanding and love of art history and studio art!
No registration required. Walk-ins welcome!
$16 per child | $10 for children covered under Museum family memberships
