Artful Journeys

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Ave SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011

Group Intervals: 1pm, 4pm

Kindergarten - 8th Grade Only

Do you homeschool your children or are you looking for an after-school program? Evoke your childs creative curiosity by working with a variety of materials and build their knowledge of artistic concepts. After investigating art in the galleries, create a piece of art in the classroom. With two timeslots for each week’s 60-minute lesson, you can choose a schedule that works for you.

$8 per child | $5 for children covered under Museum family memberships

Info
Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Ave SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, Kids & Family
5403425760
