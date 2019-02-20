Artful Journeys

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Taubman Museum of Art. Come investigate the galleries and then create your own artwork!

For elementary and middle school age children.

Evoke your creative curiosity by working with a variety of materials and build your knowledge of artistic concepts. After investigating art in the galleries, create a piece of art in the classroom. This class is taught by instructor Alison Lee.

This class is offered every Wednesday at 1-2 p.m. OR 4-5 p.m.

Cost is $8 per child, $5 per child covered by a membership.