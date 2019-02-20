Artful Journeys

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue Southeast, Roanoke, Virginia

For elementary and middle school age children.

Evoke your creative curiosity by working with a variety of materials and build your knowledge of artistic concepts. After investigating art in the galleries, create a piece of art in the classroom. This class is taught by instructor Alison Lee.

This class is offered every Wednesday at 1-2 p.m. OR 4-5 p.m.

Cost is $8 per child, $5 per child covered by a membership.

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue Southeast, Roanoke, Virginia
Art & Exhibitions, Kids & Family, Workshops
5403425760
