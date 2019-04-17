Artful Journeys

× Expand Taubman Museum of Art Join our weekly children's art class!

For elementary and middle school age children.

Evoke your creative curiosity by working with a variety of materials and build your knowledge of artistic concepts. After investigating art in the galleries, create a piece of art in the classroom. This class is taught by instructor Alison Lee.

This class is offered every Wednesday from April- June; at 1-2 p.m. OR 4-5 p.m. Walk-ins welcome!