Artful Journeys
Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Ave SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
Taubman Museum of Art
Join our weekly children's art class!
For elementary and middle school age children.
Evoke your creative curiosity by working with a variety of materials and build your knowledge of artistic concepts. After investigating art in the galleries, create a piece of art in the classroom. This class is taught by instructor Alison Lee.
This class is offered every Wednesday from April- June; at 1-2 p.m. OR 4-5 p.m. Walk-ins welcome!
Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Ave SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
