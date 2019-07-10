Artful Journeys
Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
At the Taubman Museum of Art.
For elementary and middle school age children.
Evoke your creative curiosity by working with a variety of materials and build your knowledge of artistic concepts. After investigating art in the galleries, create a piece of art in the classroom. This class is taught by instructor Alison Lee.
This class is offered every Wednesday afternoon from 1-2 p.m. OR 4-5 p.m. and walk-ins are welcome!
Cost: $8 per child, $5 per child covered by a membership.
