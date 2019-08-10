× Expand Roanoke County Parks, Recreation & Tourism Artisan Saturday

On April 27, June 8 and August 10 from 10:00AM – 3:00PM Roanoke County’s Explore Park will host Artisan Saturdays. Located on the Blue Ridge Parkway, at mile post 115, the Blue Ridge Parkway Visitor Center and Gift Shop will have local artisans on hand to demonstrate a number of uniquely different crafts. Gourd work, jewelry making, plein air painting, fiber art, and woodworking are just a few of the demonstrations that will be showcased during the Artisan Saturday’s season. The day may also include book signings, live music, food vendors, and informative fun presentations. Artisans from Southwest Virginia whose work reflects both creativity and quality craftsmanship will be available for questions during the demonstrations. Additionally, their original pieces of work will be for sale.

Educational and fun craft activities for children will be available along with the amenities that the park has to offer. Make a whole day of it and take advantage of Explore Park’s hiking and biking trails and view the historical buildings at the park. Bring the fishing gear and fishing license to spend an hour or two on the Roanoke River or visit the museum located in the Visitor Center. Explore Park’s Visitor Center Gift Shop, newly redesigned and expanded, is open from 9:00AM to 5:00PM for all refreshment needs. The gift shop is home to a variety of local artisan wares that are available for sale along with Explore Park memorabilia, T-Shirts and fun items for the children.