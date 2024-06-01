× Expand Explore Park

Watch local artisans demonstrate their craft and enjoy FREE family activities at Explore Park on Saturday, June 1, 2024! Love what you see? All featured craftspeople will have their works on display and for sale during the event from 10 AM to 2 PM at Explore Park!

18 Local Artisans

Live music from Marc Baskind - genres including jazz, beach, light rock, country, and bluegrass

Raku demonstrations by Blue Ridge Potters Guild - featuring Barbara Wise and Lyn Jordan

Children's activities with Roanoke County Libraries

Children's nature art with a Master Naturalist

Drawing table available all day

Sweet Surrender Ice Cream Co will be serving up some ice cream treats!

Artisan Saturday will feature the following artisans and craftspeople on June 1 at Explore Park:

Fair Acres Alpaca Farm

Wooden Naturals

Gifts 4U by Carter Martin

Denise Briggs Jewelry

ECH Creations

Shari Sutherland Pottery

Stav Borovich Fine Art

Sally’s Knits

Nancy Erikson Fused Glass

Wanza Spradlin Art

Off Her Gourd

Creations by Kelli

Morgan’s Earth Treasures

Forest Splinters Threads LLC

The Salty Bee, LLC

North Mountain Candle

The Fuller Picture Photography

Blue Ridge Barn Quilts

Please call the Explore Park Visitor Center at 540-427-1800 for more information!