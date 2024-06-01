Artisan Saturday
Explore Park MP115 Blue Ridge Parkway, Roanoke, Virginia
Watch local artisans demonstrate their craft and enjoy FREE family activities at Explore Park on Saturday, June 1, 2024! Love what you see? All featured craftspeople will have their works on display and for sale during the event from 10 AM to 2 PM at Explore Park!
- 18 Local Artisans
- Live music from Marc Baskind - genres including jazz, beach, light rock, country, and bluegrass
- Raku demonstrations by Blue Ridge Potters Guild - featuring Barbara Wise and Lyn Jordan
- Children's activities with Roanoke County Libraries
- Children's nature art with a Master Naturalist
- Drawing table available all day
- Sweet Surrender Ice Cream Co will be serving up some ice cream treats!
Artisan Saturday will feature the following artisans and craftspeople on June 1 at Explore Park:
- Fair Acres Alpaca Farm
- Wooden Naturals
- Gifts 4U by Carter Martin
- Denise Briggs Jewelry
- ECH Creations
- Shari Sutherland Pottery
- Stav Borovich Fine Art
- Sally’s Knits
- Nancy Erikson Fused Glass
- Wanza Spradlin Art
- Off Her Gourd
- Creations by Kelli
- Morgan’s Earth Treasures
- Forest Splinters Threads LLC
- The Salty Bee, LLC
- North Mountain Candle
- The Fuller Picture Photography
- Blue Ridge Barn Quilts
Please call the Explore Park Visitor Center at 540-427-1800 for more information!
