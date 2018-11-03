Artisan Saturdays at Explore Park

August 11 and November 3 from 10:00AM – 3:00PM Roanoke County’s Explore Park will host Artisan Saturdays. Located on the Blue Ridge Parkway, at mile post 115, the Blue Ridge Parkway Visitor Center and Gift Shop will have local artisans on hand to demonstrate a number of uniquely different crafts. Gourd work, jewelry making, plein air painting, fiber art, and woodworking are just a few of the demonstrations that will be showcased during the Artisan Saturdays season. The day may also include book signings, live music, fresh baked goods, and informative presentations. Artisans from Southwest Virginia whose work reflects both creativity and quality craftsmanship will be available for questions during the demonstrations. Additionally, their original pieces of work will be for sale.