Artist Talk: Maggie Perrin-Key

Maggie Perrin-Key: Foreseeable Past

Exhibit through September 3, 2023

Artist talk: Thursday, August 31, 6 p.m. with reception to follow

Maggie Perrin-Key is an artist and muralist based in Roanoke, VA. She earned her B.A. in studio art from Hollins University in 2017 and has shown her work regionally since then. This site-specific installation features 12 colorful and exuberant large-scale acrylic paintings with additional elements painted directly on the museum walls. Perrin-Key explains, “As vulnerable as it is to create artwork in my studio, I have found painting murals in public spaces to be exponentially more so. And I find so much joy in the experience of truly activating a space through shape, color, and form with my paint.” Perrin-Key has been included in group exhibitions at Olin Hall Galleries at Roanoke College; Artspace Gallery in Richmond, Virginia; and Charlotte Russell Contemporary in Raleigh, North Carolina. Perrin-Key was also the recipient of the City of Roanoke’s 2022 Art in Place grant for public art installation. The exhibition Maggie Perrin-Key: Foreseeable Past and its related programs are sponsored in part by the city of Roanoke through the Roanoke Arts Commission.