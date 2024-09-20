× Expand 22' Event Banner The 5th Arts Community Celebration

“Arts Community Celebration” in Clifton Forge!

Businesses uniting to offer an exciting glimpse of the arts beginning on

Friday, September 20th at 3pm to 9pm and on Saturday, September 21st from 10am to 5pm. There will be many activities including an Art Market, Art Demonstrations, Classes, Exhibits, Performances, and new this year-a Food Court.

For information on joining the Art Market visit: https://highlandsartsandcraft.org/arts-community-celebration/

For more information on the Arts Community Celebration visit: https://artscommunitycelebration.com/