Arts Foundations: Scale and Propotion

to Google Calendar - Arts Foundations: Scale and Propotion - 2018-03-11 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Arts Foundations: Scale and Propotion - 2018-03-11 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Arts Foundations: Scale and Propotion - 2018-03-11 13:00:00 iCalendar - Arts Foundations: Scale and Propotion - 2018-03-11 13:00:00

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue Southeast, Roanoke, Virginia

1:00pm - 3:00pm

Register Now

In this class we will learn how to find proportions by using a pencil or a piece of charcoal as a measuring tool. We will play with scale to create a drawing with a surreal twist.

The focus of this class is going to be on how to manually make a drawing of something larger or smaller than life. This is a great class to get into some technical tools that will help you bring your drawings to exciting new proportions.

$40 adults 14+; $32 members

Info
Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue Southeast, Roanoke, Virginia View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning
to Google Calendar - Arts Foundations: Scale and Propotion - 2018-03-11 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Arts Foundations: Scale and Propotion - 2018-03-11 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Arts Foundations: Scale and Propotion - 2018-03-11 13:00:00 iCalendar - Arts Foundations: Scale and Propotion - 2018-03-11 13:00:00