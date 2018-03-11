Arts Foundations: Scale and Propotion
Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue Southeast, Roanoke, Virginia
1:00pm - 3:00pm
In this class we will learn how to find proportions by using a pencil or a piece of charcoal as a measuring tool. We will play with scale to create a drawing with a surreal twist.
The focus of this class is going to be on how to manually make a drawing of something larger or smaller than life. This is a great class to get into some technical tools that will help you bring your drawings to exciting new proportions.
$40 adults 14+; $32 members
