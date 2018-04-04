ArtVenture Spring Break Week: Celebrate The Arts!
Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue Southeast, Roanoke, Virginia
10:00am - 5:00pm
You can enjoy activities and crafts for all ages in Art Venture, the Museum's exploratory, interactive learning space for children. Spring Break Week features 5 NEW activities each day!
Join us on Saturday, April 7 for our FREE Art Venture Community Day!
2pm | Hooley Books Reading and Book Signing | Art Venture Theater
New Themes and Activities Everyday!!
$5 Per Person | Members Free | Children Under 2 Free
Join today by clicking here!
Info
Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue Southeast, Roanoke, Virginia View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, Kids & Family