ArtVenture Spring Break Week: Celebrate The Arts!

10:00am - 5:00pm

You can enjoy activities and crafts for all ages in Art Venture, the Museum's exploratory, interactive learning space for children. Spring Break Week features 5 NEW activities each day!

Join us on Saturday, April 7 for our FREE Art Venture Community Day!

2pm | Hooley Books Reading and Book Signing | Art Venture Theater

New Themes and Activities Everyday!!

$5 Per Person | Members Free | Children Under 2 Free

Join today by clicking here!