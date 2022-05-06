“All the world’s a stage, and all the men and women merely players.” Join the cast of Shakespeare’s As You Like It for this playful production, filled with flirtation, fun disguises, flippant fools, family dysfunction, and some of Shakespeare’s most famous phrases. Follow heroine Rosalind and her sassy friend Celia as they escape the tyrannical reign of Rosalind’s ruthless uncle and flee to the Forest of Arden, where they quickly find themselves learning that “love is merely a madness,” “age is as a lusty winter,” and “true lovers run into strange capers.” Don’t miss your chance to see one of Shakespeare’s most famous comedies brought to life on the Waldron Stage this summer!