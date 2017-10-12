The fall 2017 art show at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine will have a patriotic theme that features the creative work of active duty men and women, veterans, and military families. The exhibit, titled, “Asclepius: Military, Medicine, and Creative Forces,” will demonstrate the unique capacity of the arts to document historical military events and personal experiences as well as facilitate healing, reintegration, and well-being for service members and their families.

An opening reception for the show will be held Thursday, October 12 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the medical school. The public is invited to attend.