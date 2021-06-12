Ashley McBryde at Dr Pepper Park

× Expand Dr Pepper Park Dr Pepper Park at the Bridges

Tickets can be purchased at www.DrPepperPark.com.

You can also purchase them at the Bank of Botetourt Box Office on-site the night of the concert. We accept cash or credit cards. We do have an ATM machine on site. Cash only in the VIP Skybox.

Outside food and beverages are NOT permitted. Please read our FAQs on DrPepperPark.com if you have other questions regarding our policies.

We do have an enforced designated smoking area at the venue.

PARKING: Please park at the Carilion Riverwalk Garage (beside Honeytree) and ride the FREE shuttle sponsored by Downtown Roanoke, Inc. It’s a very short ride that delivers you right to the front gate! You will see directional signage on South Jefferson when you get close.

The box office opens on-site at 5:45pm. Will call is located where tickets are sold at the entrance.

SEATING: Bring your own or rent one of our chairs at the event.

Our beverages for the concert will include Pepsi products (Aquafina water), beer, and wine from Blue Ridge Beverage.

FOOD: Bella Events Catering, Tinker Mountain Kettle Corn, and The Crusty Bark are our featured food vendors for the concert!

COVID Precautions at Dr Pepper Park

We wanted to update everyone on the special precautions we are taking during our events. If you have any questions, please email us at Info@DrPepperPark.com or call us at 540-206-2414.

-Additional handwashing stations at each event

-Guest temperature scans at the gate

-Touch-free hand sanitizing stations throughout event space

-Our staff and volunteers will wear masks

-Guests are strongly encouraged to wear a mask. Must have on a mask if within 10' of guests not in your group or maintain 10' of distance. We will be enforcing this.

-COVID screening for all staff including temperature checks prior to working will be done prior to each employee's or volunteer's shift

-Touch-free credit card payment option for tickets and beer/wine tickets (ATM is also on-site)

-10' foot social distancing markers will be used at the front gate, bathrooms, beer ID station, beer tent, concessions and anywhere lines typically form

-Frequent cleaning and disinfecting of all common touch areas

-Touch-free bag checks at the front gate

-2.3 acres outdoors and a limited capacity allows for ample space for guests to spread out

Lauded by The New York Times as “an alluringly flexible singer, fluent in classic country, blues and Southern rock, with a voice that moves easily from tender to tough,” Ashley McBryde’s GRAMMY-nominated Girl Going Nowhere (released March 30, 2018, on Atlantic Records/Warner Nashville) earned the Arkansas native critical acclaim from Rolling Stone, Variety and more with The Washington Post raving, "McBryde's blue-collar storytelling and straightforward singing set her apart." The seminal title track on the Jay Joyce-produced LP continues to propel McBryde’s career to great heights with recognition this year by the Academy of Country Music as New Female Artist of the Year, CMT’s Breakthrough Video of the Year, and CMA New Artist of the Year. McBryde has appeared as a special guest this year on George Strait’s Strait to Vegas shows at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and as support to Miranda Lambert on her Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour.