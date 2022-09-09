Founded in 1970, Asleep at the Wheel has been a part of the American roots music landscape for more than 50 years. Although the band got its start on a farm in Paw Paw, West Virginia, Asleep at ther Wheel became a cornerstone of the Austin, Textas, scene upon its arrival in 1973. Inspried by western swing and honky-tonk country, the band has accrude 10 grammy awards.

GATES 5PM | SHOW 6PM

Presented by SML Good Neighbors and 5PTS Outdoors. Net proceeds to benefit 5 Points Music Foundation and SML Good Neighbors.

For details about our event protocol and logistics, please visit: https://www.covesatsml.com/live-events-faq.html