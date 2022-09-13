Assisted Living Week Live Concert

The Park Oak Grove 4920 Woodmar Rd SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24018

Join us in celebrating more joyful moments at the Park Oak Grove for national assisted living week!Enjoy a live performance from TCMA Award winning country artist Michael Ryan, plus refreshments, photo ops with a vintage Ford pickup truck, and more! We can't wait to see you there.

Concerts & Live Music, Outdoor
